17/09/2021

Organisers of The Race explain late cancellation of 2021 event in Donegal

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Organisers of The Race, which was supposed to take place in Donegal this weekend have offered an apology and explanation for the event being cancelled at short notice this week.

The Race is a 250 km unsupported endurance event across the rugged landscape of North West Donegal. To finish, competitors have to complete 15km of kayaking, 166km of cycling, 5km of mountain running and 64km of road and trail running. It is the ultimate 24 hour test of endurance. It is based in and out of Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre.

The event was due to to start in the early fours of Saturday morning only for the almost 100 competitors to learn earlier this week it would not take place. Today, the organisers released the following statement:

“We'd like to take the chance to offer a bit more information regarding the cancellation of The Race this year. We were devastated to have to do this, but were left with no choice. 

“Our insurers, who have provided us with cover for The Race in each of the past five years, notified us, at very short notice, that they would not provide us with insurance cover this year.

“The insurance had been agreed, as in previous years. Unfortunately, the insurers reneged on this and are no longer willing to insure the event.

“Their decision has left us high and dry. We have spent the past number of days canvassing other insurance firms in both Ireland and the UK, but without success. 

“We cannot host an event such as The Race without insurance and so have no alternative but to cancel the event. We will reimburse all fees to competitors. 

“We cannot overstate how disappointed we are. We had been looking forward to joining a field of close to 100 dedicated and committed athletes who had toiled so hard to prepare for this year's challenge. However, the decision is out of our hands.

“We can only express our profound regret and huge disappointment for all competitors, particularly for the short notice. Thank you for your interest, and the efforts you have made to join us at The Race in 2021.”

