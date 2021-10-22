Bundoran golfer takes up new role at 'Home of Golf' in Scotland

Micheal McCaughey
All members and management at Bundoran Golf Club would like to wish Micheal McCaughey all the best
with his big move to Scotland this week.
Micheal will be starting his new role in Golf operations at the Home of Golf, St Andrews.
Micheal will be a big miss to the club, representing the club at home and away competitions.
We are in no doubt Micheal will do well at St Andrew's, and Bundoran's loss is Scotland's gain.
