Darragh Spencer creates history in winning two Irish Drift titles

Donegal Town’s Darragh Spencer is the Irish Drift champion.
Spencer was crowned Pro 2 and Pro Irish Open champion at Watergrasshill.
Over the one weekend, the Donegal man took both titles and is now hoping to compete in the Irish Pro Championship next year.
Spencer became the first competitor to win both Championships in the one year.
He pipped Jack Mawhinney to the Irish Open Pro title with Conor Falvey finessing in third.
