Search

19/11/2021

Revealed: Dates for Donegal International Rally in 2022

Irish Tarmac Rally Championship calendar for next year is confirmed

Revealed: Dates for Donegal International Rally in 2022

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

The Donegal International Rally will take place from June 17-19 in 2022, it has been announced.

It will be one of seven events in the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

The championship makes its return after organisers were forced to cancel 2020 and 2021 events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the events will be over two days, except Donegal which continues its traditional three day format.

Meanwhile, next week’s Killarney Historic Rally is the opening round of ITRC’s 2022 Historic Championship.

The main championship gets underway with the Galway Rally in February.


2022 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship calendar:

Killarney Historic Rally // 27 November 2021

Galway International Rally // 5-6 February 2022

West Cork International Rally // 19-20 March

Circuit of Ireland Rally // 15-16 April

Killarney International Rally of the Lakes // 30 April – 1 May

Donegal International Rally // 17-19 June

Ulster International Rally // 19-20 August

Cork 20 International Rally // 24-25 September

According to rallyinsight.com the Ulster Rally’s 2022 date is dependent on the running of Rally Northern Ireland. The proposed UK round of next year’s World Rally Championship is still unconfirmed but it shares the same August weekend as the Ulster Rally.

However, Ulster Rally organisers have contingency plans in place to run on a different date if required.

The 2021 Ulster Rally takes place this weekend but with no Tarmac Championship this year, it only counts towards the British Rally Championship.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media