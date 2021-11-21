Search

21/11/2021

Jason Quigley confirms broken jaw from Andrade defeat

Jason Quigley confirms broken jaw from Andrade defeat

Jason Quigley with Demetrius 'Boo Boo' Andrade after their fight. Photo: Ed Mulholland / Matchroom

Reporter:

Chris McNulty in New Hampshire

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Jason Quigley has confirmed that he sustained a broken jaw in his defeat to Demetrius Andrade on Friday night.

Quigley says he’s hurting more that he didn’t get a chance to give his fans a longer night.

The destructive Andrade stopped Quigley in the second round of their WBO world middleweight title fight at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Quigley was rocked by a firecracker from Andrade in the first round, which inflicted the damage.

“I suffered a broken jaw in the first round and now it’s time to head home get it sorted and healed,” Quigley wrote in a social media post.

“Then we look at what’s next.”

The Ballybofey man was roared on by a huge traveling support, who made the venue appear a home bout for Quigley.

“I would like to thank everybody for the amazing support I had for this fight it was unbelievable and something I will be forever grateful for

“I want to apologise to everyone that I didn’t give you more excitement and wasn’t able to put up more of a fight believe me I wanted to, I’m hurting most because I didn’t get the chance to show my full worth and give it more.”

Quigley congratulated Andrade, who moves to 31-1, 19Kos, and has some big bouts in line.

The Donegal middleweight added: “Thank you to my family my team and everybody that helped me along my journey to here, I had one of the best experiences of my life right up until the fight but that’s boxing it’s a brutal sport and maybe that’s why we love it.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media