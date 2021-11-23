Austeja Auciute wins her sixth Lithuanian title

Former Finn Valley boxer Austeja Auciute won her sixth Lithuanian title at the weekend.
Auciute overcame Aleknaite Renata in the women’s welterweight final.
Auciute asserted her dominance from the get-go and the bout was stopped in the first round.
Auciute won ten Irish titles in the colours of Finn Valley ABC before returning to her native Lithuania at the tail end of 2015.
In 2016, Auciute competed at the World Championships, where she lost out to Irish boxer Kellie Harrington.
Auciute was a dominant puncher during her days at Finn Valley ABC.
Only Jason Quigley and Steven O’Reilly have won more Irish crowns for a Donegal club than Auciute’s nine-title haul.
In 2011, she was a bronze medalist at the inaugural Women’s World Youth and Junior Championships in Turkey, while she also has multi nations gold and silver medals in her collection.
