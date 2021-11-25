Donegal Sports Partnership to host "Festive Dippers" webinar for open water swimmers

An online workshop that will provide information for open water swimmers over the Christmas period will take place on Tuesday, December 14th between 7 pm and 8 pm.

The "Festive Dippers" webinar, which is being organised by Donegal Sports Partnership, (DSP) will discuss what to expect from a winter swim, the benefits of cold water swimming, cold-water shock, and the importance of before and after care.

Guest speakers for the 60-minute webinar will include Maureen McCoy Maureen McCoy and Tara McConalogue.



​DSP's Education and Training Co-Ordinator, Maggie Farrelly, is leading out on the online event.

"The aim of this workshop is to provide participants with some basic health and safety information regarding open water swimming during the winter months, with particular emphasis on those who are taking to the water for the first time, or on those occasional dippers participating in charity events over the Christmas period," she said.

"This workshop will provide participants with key information regarding their preparation before they enter the water, to exiting the water, and the after care needed post-swim. During this workshop, the health benefits of open water swimming will be highlighted, including a boosted immune system, better sleep, and managing long-term health conditions.

"Winter swimmers are now a wide and varied bunch with contrasting involvement - from those who train consistently in gently dropping temperatures from the summer on, to those who run in screaming on Christmas Day. For those swimmers thinking of joining them this Christmas, this workshop will be of huge benefit," the DSP Education and Training Co-Ordinator added.

The event is open to all levels of swimmers, the cost is €5 and booking is through Eventbrite.

To register, follow the link here



