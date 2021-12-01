Team gold for Jon-Jo Doherty in Liverpool

Jon-Jo Doherty won a team gold at the British Athletics Cross Challenge on Saturday.
Doherty was the lead runner for his team, Liverpool Harriers, at Sefton Park.
Doherty, who has strong family ties to Buncrana, represents Finn Valley AC.
He travels home with his father, Shaun, to visit his 99-year-old grandfather, ‘Big Joe’ as often as he can.
Doherty finished Saturday’s race, over 10k, in 32:01.
Doherty was the silver medalist at the recent Donegal Cross Country Championships and took bronze at the Ulster Novice Cross Country Championships, both of which were held in Stranorlar.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.