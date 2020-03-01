Three golds and two silvers for Donegal athletes at National Indoor Championships

Donegal athletes won three golds and two silvers at this weekend's Irish Life National Indoor Athletics Championships

Mark English won his seventh national indoor title as he impressed in the 800 metres final at the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown.

The Letterkenny man, running for UCD AC, clocked 1:49.09 to beat Zac Curran of Dundrum South Dublin (1:50.19) while Conor Duncan (Ratoath AC) was third in 1:50.73.

English, who has had a difficult start to the year, looked comfortable throughout and was a worthy winner.

There was a double success for Donegal in the Men's Senior Shot Putt where John Kelly took gold while James Kelly was the silver winner. The Finn Valley AC brothers had throws of 18.35 and 15.47 respectively. For John Kelly it was a new Finn Valley, Donegal and Ulster record.

Yesterday, there was a tie for gold in the women’s high jump with Pippa Rogan (Sli Cualann) and Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley) sharing the spoils with 1.75m.

There was plenty of excitement in the men’s 5,000m race walk, world 6th placer Brendan Boyce (Finn Valley) took silver behind the winner David Kenny (Farranfore Maine Valley).

Kenny held on for gold in 19:45.57 with Boyce clocking 20:07.52.

There were many other fine performances from Donegal athletes which augurs well for the future.