"How's that?" - cricket action sees two Donegal teams involved in opening weekend of the season

Contact
Cricket is up and running again and Donegal's two teams - St. Johnston and Letterkenny - were both in action today.
St. Johnston took on last year's double winners Brigade at Beechgrove in what was always going to be a difficult Senior T20 tie and were soon facing an uphill struggle.
Jack MacBeth was out on the second ball (0-1) and they were 9 for 3 after just 5 overs.
In the end, St. Johnston managed to make 79-8.
Brigade had little bother in securing a win by eight wickets.
Former Saint, Ryan Macbeth picked up four wickets for 11 runs- his brother Scott was one of his victims.
Skipper Michael Rankin managed 22 while Sabin added 19 for the Donegal club, however 30 from David Barr and 29 from Ryan Hunter pave the way for an easy win for Brigade.
St. Johnston are in a tough group which also includes Newbuildings and Glendermott and have a young squad.
July 18, 2020
Meanwhile, Letterkenny won at Drummond against Maghera in a Group A T20 fixture.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.