Popular 5k is on - entries being taken on line

The 15th annual John Kilmartin 5km race in Milford will take place on Friday, August 28, starting at 7 pm, subject to current Government guidelines remaining as is.

Athletics Ireland Covid protocols will be in place. The event, in association with Browne’s Cars Milford, will be limited to 150 poeple.

Entries are being take online. The entry fee is €10. The link can be found HERE

The course is as before except the start will take place up at the Loreto Community School as the wider and quieter road affords a better opportunity to implement the start line guidelines.

The course will NOT be recognised for course record purposes.

The existing course records are held by Gerard Gallagher, FV, 15.04 and Maria McCambridge, DSD, 17.09.

For many who took up running in the lockdown it maybe the first opportunity to race/ run a 5km. It is expected that the race will be a sell-out so book early.