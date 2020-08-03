Popular 5k is on - entries being taken on line

Contact
The John Kilmartin Shield
The 15th annual John Kilmartin 5km race in Milford will take place on Friday, August 28, starting at 7 pm, subject to current Government guidelines remaining as is.
Athletics Ireland Covid protocols will be in place. The event, in association with Browne’s Cars Milford, will be limited to 150 poeple.
Entries are being take online. The entry fee is €10. The link can be found HERE
The course is as before except the start will take place up at the Loreto Community School as the wider and quieter road affords a better opportunity to implement the start line guidelines.
The course will NOT be recognised for course record purposes.
The existing course records are held by Gerard Gallagher, FV, 15.04 and Maria McCambridge, DSD, 17.09.
For many who took up running in the lockdown it maybe the first opportunity to race/ run a 5km. It is expected that the race will be a sell-out so book early.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Ardara's Brendan Boyle (11) stretches for possession as Padhraic Patton challenges for MacCumhaills during Sunday evening's game in Ballybofey
Made Local was launched in recent days and to celebrate the campaign, Nicola Doran, Programme Manager Design and Craft Council Ireland, joined Hannah McGuinness, Donegal Designer Makers in Ardara
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.