2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon entry continues to grow

Three weeks to go to big event

Competitors in a previous Donegal Half Marathon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

With three weeks to go to the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon weekend, the entry is continuing to grow.

Last month event organisers announced that the proceeds from the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon, which is being held in association with Kernan’s Retail Group, will go towards the purchase of a defibrillator. A donation to fund the provision of an acute stroke unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o consultant geriatrician, Professor Ken Mulpeter, will also be made.

Race director, Brendan McDaid, is hopeful that the entry will reach the 200 mark.

“We are sitting at around 150 entries, and with the charity element to the event this year, we are hoping to attract at least another 50 entries before the end of the month. The money raised in the local community will be donated to worthy causes in the local community and this is another reason for people to be a part of the event,” he commented.

“We are asking runners and walkers from all over, those based locally, in the region, around the country and all over the globe, to involve themselves in the weekend. We’re happy with the response so far and it would be great to secure an entry of 200. We’ve also had a good interest in the relay section which sees three people completing a 7K leg,” he added.

After deciding to hold an actual race this year because of the Covid-19 restrictions, the organising committee opted to organise a virtual race over the weekend of Friday, August 28th to Sunday, August 30th.

All competitors in the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon will receive a quality t-shirt, a medal and an e-certificate with their time included.  

To register for the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon click on the link below

https://www.njuko.net/donegal- half-virtual/select_ competition

