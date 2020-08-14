Great performances by Donegal athletes at competition in Belfast

There were some great performances by a number of Donegal athletes at the City of Lisburn event held at the Mary Peters Track in Belfast last night.

In his first competitive run for Finn Valley AC, Letterkenny's Mark English impressed with victory in an 800 metres race. He clocked a time of one minutes, 49.09 seconds.

Finn Valley's Sommer Lecky won the high jump event with a fine jump of 1 metre 85 centimetres, following on from 1.84m last week.

And in the 5,000 metres, Letterkenny AC’s Ann-Marie McGlynn won in a time of 16 minutes 5.85 seconds. In the same race, her club mate Nakita Burke was fourth in 16:34.21

Tir Chonaill AC’s Niamh Moohan was second in the women’s junior 100m hurdles in 15.14 with her club colleague Lucy Glynn in third.

Conall Mahon of Tir Chonaill was third in the men’s triple jump.

Other fine performances came from Finn Valley AC’s Janine Boyle who was third in the women’s 100 metres, Daniella Jensen (Finn Valley) who was second in the women’s 400 m.

Brendan O’Donnell of Lifford-Strabane AC was first in a mixed hammer event that had a limited number of entrants.