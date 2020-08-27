Covid-19 Club Small Grant Scheme announced - applications now being invited

Hundreds of sports clubs in Donegal could be in line for a special Covid-19 related grant worth up to €1,500.

Sports clubs in Donegal can now apply for the grant through the Donegal Sports Partnership.

The Covid-19 Club Small Grant Scheme is part of a series of Covid-19 related funding schemes from Sport Ireland, following the announcement of €70 million of funding by the Government to support the sports sector in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

This scheme is designed to support sports clubs that do not have the finances to implement Covid-19 related hygiene and social distancing protocols.

The Covid-19 Club Small Grants can be used to support Covid-19 related expenditure dating back from May 2nd 2020 onwards (the date of publication of the Government roadmap to recovery).

As the total fund available is limited, clubs which already have the finances to implement Covid-19 protocols should not apply.

This grant scheme is designed and intended to support return to sporting activities only and cannot be used to support Covid-19 costs related to hospitality services such as bars or restaurants within sports facilities.

Speaking regarding the launch of the Covid-19 Club Small Grant Scheme, LSP Coordinator with Donegal Sports Partnership, Myles Sweeney, said: “Donegal Sports Partnership welcomes the announcement of financial support for sports clubs across Ireland and encourages all sports clubs in County Donegal to assess their need for financial support towards Covid-19 related hygiene and social distancing protocols.”

There is a €1,500 limit per club on this grant scheme. However applications will be means tested and only clubs with the most need will be eligible for the full amount. Clubs should not feel that they have to apply for the full amount to be considered for support.

Clubs are advised to contact Donegal Sports Partnership for further information on this scheme.

Only one application can be submitted per sport club and applications to Donegal Sports Partnership are only applicable to clubs based within County Donegal.

Funding applications must be submitted via the online application form on www.activedonegal.com website.

The application form link is Donegal COVID-19 Club Small Grant Application

The closing date is Wednesday, September 9th (12 noon).

The scheme will be based on identified needs. Donegal Sports Partnership and Sport Ireland will work together to ensure that the investment is distributed fairly and every effort will be made to ensure that the wider sports community benefits from this scheme.

The Covid-19 Club Small Grant Scheme will be implemented by Sport Ireland’s network of Local Sports Partnerships and will provide assistance to local clubs with covering costs associated with the reopening of sports clubs. This scheme is separate to the Sports Club Resilience Fund, which will be delivered through National Governing Bodies of Sport.