Finn Harps Fixtures Confirmed For the rest of 2020 Campaign

The SSE Airtricity league has confirmed the timing for the remaining premier division games.

Finn Harps remaining games are as follows:

Monday October 19th 7.45pm, Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, Finn Park

Saturday October 24th 7.30pm, Bohemian FC v Finn Harps, Dalymount Park

Wednesday October 29th 7.45pm, Finn Harps v St. Patrick's Athletic, Finn Park

Sunday Nov 1 Time TBC, Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, Finn Park (Extra.ie FAI Cup Quarter Final)

Sunday Nov 8th 7.30pm, Finn Harps v Waterford, Finn Park

Fans can watch all LOI games Finn Harps games for the remainder of the season for €39 or buy access to games individually for €5 via watchloi.ie