Finn Harps Fixtures Confirmed For the rest of 2020 Campaign

Contact
The SSE Airtricity league has confirmed the timing for the remaining premier division games.
Finn Harps remaining games are as follows:
Monday October 19th 7.45pm, Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, Finn Park
Saturday October 24th 7.30pm, Bohemian FC v Finn Harps, Dalymount Park
Wednesday October 29th 7.45pm, Finn Harps v St. Patrick's Athletic, Finn Park
Sunday Nov 1 Time TBC, Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, Finn Park (Extra.ie FAI Cup Quarter Final)
Sunday Nov 8th 7.30pm, Finn Harps v Waterford, Finn Park
Fans can watch all LOI games Finn Harps games for the remainder of the season for €39 or buy access to games individually for €5 via watchloi.ie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Funding awarded under the Community Monuments Fund will allow for on-going conservation works to Rathmullan Abbey to be completed
A photo still of the Jason Quigley video message on tackling Covid-19 recorded in the ring at Raphoe Boxing Club
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.