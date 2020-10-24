DONEGAL GOLF NEWS . . . All the news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

The final sponsored competition of the year was played for last Wednesday in glorious sunshine and the ladies wish to thank Gweedore Credit Union for their kind and generous sponsorship to the Club down through the years. Taking the honours on the day was Mairead Harkin who delivered 38 points to take first place 3 full shots clear of Kathleen Rodgers on 35 points B.O,T, followed by Brid Kearney with 35 pts. The category prize was won by Brid McCool with 30 pts and Front 9 Frances Sweeney 15 pts. Back 9 Sheila Gallagher 17 pts. The 11 hole winter Competition is well underway and is being well supported, play any day for €2, you can put your entry into the Green Fee Box or the Ladies Competition box and please make sure to put the date on the envelope. Hoping that with the new Covid 19 restrictions and the weekly changes that we can continue to play throughout with winter and always with social distancing and caution and due care.

Bundoran

On Wednesday 14th the club ran a Singles Stableford open competition: 1st Owen Murphy 46pts; 2nd Niall Murray 41pts, 3rd Cathel Byrne 39pts. CSS 69.

On Saturday & Sunday, October 17 and 18, the men’s club ran a Singles Stoke which was kindly sponsored by Olympic Amusements, Bundoran, the results were: 1st Joseph O’Brein 63, 2nd Padraig Sheridan 65, 3rd Barry Mulrone 66 (BoT), 4th Michael Dolan 66. Gross was won by Darragh Crawford with 68. Saturday CSS 69, Sunday CSS 70,

This weekend’s Competition is Singles Stableford which will take place over Saturday 24th October, Sunday 25th October & Monday 26th October.

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

SENIORS: The seniors club play every Tuesday with the 1st Tee reserved from 10.50am – 12.00pm open to all male members who have reached the age of 55 and over, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends.

WAGS: The WAGS+24 recommenced on Thursday 1st October and play every Thursday until to Mid May with the 1st Tee reserved from 11.00am – 11.40pm open to all male members, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends. Due to Covid 19 there will be some changes.

MEMBERSHIP: New members are always welcome for more information on membership please 071 984 1302 or email us on info@bundorangolfclub.com, also check out the website at www.bundorangolfclub.com.

Winter is on the way and we have some great deals on offer for the coming months!

Country Membership - 12-month offer. Join between 1st October - 31st October, fee covers the remainder of 2020 & 2021. Fee €275* Must be a member of another club

Winter Membership - 7 day from early October - early March Only €150

To avail of the above offers, you can contact Kevin on 086 8044 115 or David on 071 984 1302 or you can fill in our membership form on our website bundorangolfclub.com

WINTER OPEN COMPETITION: Winter Opens taking place every Wednesday from 21st October, GUI/ILGU Vouchers for prize winners. Handicap limits apply.

WORLD HANDICAP SYSTEM: ​The World Handicap System (WHS) system will launch in Ireland on 2nd November 2020 and will provide golfers with a unified and more inclusive handicapping system for the first time.

The handicap committee are advising all members to watch the short videos online at the golfnet website at https://www.golfnet.ie/whs

Dunfanaghy

Open 4 Ball Better Ball Stroke - Saturday 17th October: 1st - 59 BOT John McNulty (9), Billy Griffin (10); 2nd - 59 James Gallagher (15) Portnoo, Paul Blake (24) Portnoo; 3rd - 60 BOT; Gerard Dunleavy (19), Tommy Friel (21). CSS: N/A

Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 14th October: 1st Eoghan Kelly (19) 46 pts; 2nd Odhran MacNiallais (11) G/Dore 44 pts; Gross: Carlos O'Reiily (5) 37 pts; 3rd Declan McBride (27) 41 pts. Front Nine: Conor Gallagher (16) F/C 22 pts. Back Nine: Brendan Kelly (8) 23 pts. CSS: 37 pts.

Gaoth Dobhair

The Paul A Roarty Electrical sponsored competition was played in near perfect conditions and as would be expected in such conditions the scoring was hot with Micheál Óg Ó Dochartaigh (15) coming out on top with a great score of 45 points. Micheál has been keeping the handicap secretary busy all year and has now reduced his handicap by six shots this year. In second place with 42 pts was Dan Ó Gallchóir (11) and Dylan O’ Dwyer (9) was third with 41 pts albeit on a break of tie. Dylan is another man who has seen his handicap reduced by some 5 shots this year. The gross went to Hugh Ó Gallchóir (3) with 34 pts. The nines went to Paul Mc Gee (16) and Declan Mc Bride (9) with 22pts each. The Catergory was won by Danny Doran (22) with 37 pts. The CSS was 39 pts. Míle buíochas le Paul A Roarty as urraíocht a dhéanamh ar an chomórtas i mBliana arís.

Seniors: Last weeks seniors competition was won by Cathal Murray (27) with 38 points. In second place was Seán Ó hIcí (16) with 37points and Tony Gallagher (24) was third with 36 points. The seniors competition continues every Tuesday, Wedensday and Thursday. The competition is OPEN to both members and visitors. The entry fee is mebers €5 and visitors €10.

Next week’s competition will be sponsored by Cassidy’s Chemist Bunbeg.

Portsalon

Winter Rules: From Monday 5th October we have introduced six-inch placing on the fairways and this will stay in place until the end of October.

From the first of November the competitions will become non-qualifying as we move to a shortened course and the fairways will be out of play. This year we have mats available and members will have the choice to use a mat on the fairway or take the ball to the side of the fairway and place the ball. This will give the fairways a chance to recover having had more than 15,000 rounds played since we re-opened in mid-May.

As the days get shorter when the clocks go back, there will be limited tee-time available so again it would be great if everyone would be mindful of their fellow golfers and avoid slow play. There should not be any gaps on the golf course with a full timesheet and if you cannot keep pace with the group in front, then you MUST call the group behind you through.

Handicap System Change: The new handicap system comes into effect on the 2nd of November. Please click the link below to find out more about the new changes. https://www.golfnet.ie/news/

golfnet/4832/world-handicap-

system-set-for-november-

launch

Club Results - Wednesday 14th October – Open Stableford: Winner: George Blaney (22) – 42 pts; Runner-up: Kyle Burke (12) – 41 pts; Gross: Joe Coyle (6) – 33 gross pts; Third: Eddie McCleary (11) – 41 pts; Visitor: Jacqueline Ireland (25) - 38 pts

Saturday 17th October – Members Stableford: Winner: Colm McConigley (11) – 42 pts; Runner-up: Johnny Kelly (20) – 40 pts; Gross: Damian Toland (6) – 33 gross pts; Third: Kyle Black (35) – 39 pts. CSS: 72

Sunday 18th October – Members Stableford: Winner: TJ Evesson (31) – 48 pts; Runner-up: Bernard McGettigan (28) – 42 pts; Gross: David McCormick (4) – 35 gross pts; Third: Noel Fisher (12) – 41 pts. CSS: 71.

Portsalon Ladies

Pamela Clinton shines in Portsalon: Pamela Clinton (13) scored a memorable round in Portsalon on Sunday last with 43pts. Played in beautiful autumnal conditions her round included 10 pars and a birdie, to give her six shots clear of the nearest competitors including the inform Jackie Friel (23) with 37pts and Amy Friel (24) with 36pts. Great day on the Banks, well done Pamela!

Winter Rules: Ladies are reminded that 6 inch placing is currently in play until the end of October. From the 1st November all competitions will become non-qualifying as we move to the shortened course and fairways will be out of play. Mats are available for fairway play or alternatively you can drop off to the side of the fairway and place the ball.

Handicap System Change: 2nd November: The new handicap system comes into effect on the 2nd of November. Please click the link below to find out more about the new changes. https://www.golfnet.ie/news/golfnet/4832/

world-handicap-system-set-for-

november-launch

Dates for your diaries

Remember to book before you play (timesheet is available to book one week in advance). Follow Club protocols before, during and after your game and enjoy!

Members Competitions: On going

Portsalon Ladies Winter Links 2020/21: 29th October and 26th November (Thurs).

Dunfanaghy Ladies

The first 14 hole running competition of the year commenced last Tuesday the 13thOctober. Our treasurer Caitlin Hegarty was the winner with 26pts over 14 holes followed by Margaret Witherow with 25Pts. Saturday 17th October was an 18hole single stableford competition and guess what we had another Witherow in top form. 1st Amanda Witherow 39Pts; 2nd Rose Gavaghan 37Pts. Great to see Rose back to winning ways. Well done to all the winners.

Rosapenna

Seiko Series: The fourth & final Seiko Series event took place on Sunday the 18th over the Old Tom Morris Links with the results as follows - 1st John Doran Jnr (9*) with 6up; 2nd John Boyce (11*) with 5up bot; Gross Michael Bradley Snr (4) with 1 down gross; 3rd Conor Casey (15*) with 5up bot; 1st Nine Peter Smyth (12) with 5up; 2nd Nine Shane Sweeney (10*) with 4up.

Twos - Michael Bradley Snr, Denis Boyce, Matthew Coyle, Enda Kennedy, Shane Sweeney, John Casey, Aodh MacLaifeartaigh, Conor Casey & Albert Strain winning one sleeve of Titleist PRO V1's per two.

All four Seiko watches are available in The Pavilion Golf Shop for collection.

Golfer of the Year: With just six events in this seasons Golfer of the Year race it was more of a sprint than in previous years. The ever consistent John Boyce has claimed the 2020 Golfer of the Year with his runner up finish on Sunday. The top of the table finished as follows - John Boyce 31 pts; John Doran Jnr 26 pts; Conor Casey 20 pts

The Golfer of the Year title carries a €250 voucher towards the following years Golf Fees.

Saturday Competition: The four-ball better ball played over the Sandy Hills Links on Saturday the 17th was won by Charlie McBride & Mick Gallagher Jnr with 44pts, the runners up were Liam Breen & Drew Duncan with 43pts.

2020 Doubles Matchplay: The semi finals of the Doubles Matchplay must be completed by Monday the 2nd of November.

World Handicap System - November 2020: The WHS is due to launch on Monday November 2nd. The official home of your handicap will be www.golfireland.ie - this replaces www.golfnet.ie. An App version of same will be available in 2021. This is where you can view your handicap record and how your handicap index is calculated. Your current lifetime ID will remain the same - i.e 13850055. You must register your details, further instructions to follow.

Tee Times: All members are required to continue to book tee times via the BRS App for all casual golf & competition golf, this is vital for contact tracing. On arrival to the course one person from each group is kindly asked to check in with the Golf Shop so the timesheet can be updated accordingly. Starting at the 10th tee is not permitted.

Upcoming Events - October: Sunday 25th - Club Competition

Rosapenna Ladies

Many thanks to Niavac AV specialists for the fabulous prizes in last Saturdays sponsored competition. There was a huge entry in typical seasonal autumnal weather, but the scoring was exceptional again, with lady vice captain Cliodhna Murphy (31) returning 43 points to win by a clear margin of 5 shots from runner up Deirdre Duncan (16) on 38 points, and Celine Bradley (19) had 37 points to win third place on a Break of Tie. The nines were won by Lady Captain Anne McKeague (20) with 20 points and Helena McBride (32) with 23 points.

This coming Saturday 24 October will be the Halloween Hamper stableford competition while the Glen Restaurant sponsored Stroke competition will take place on Saturday 31st October.

Please continue to book Tee times on the Resort BRS system for these competitions and all social play going forward.

Letterkenny

Competitions results - Members Competition (14/10/2020): Winner with a magnificent 42 points was the ever improving Niall Diver (15) in a round that included 7 pars & birdies on the 11th, 14th & 18th. 2nd place went to Patrick O’Kane (9) with 41 points (BOT) including 12 pars & a birdie on the 8th. Gross prize went to Martin Gallagher (6) with a terrific four over par including 12 pars & a birdie on the 14th. 3rd place went to Donnie Costigan (16) with 41 points in a round that included 8 pars.

Saturday Members Competition (17/10/2020): Winner on the day was Brian Mullen (18) with a fabulous 43 points. With an incredible 26 points, two over front nine it was going to be hard to keep up that standard but Brian kept the score card ticking over & scored at every hole to return 43 points. 2nd place went to David McGowan (5) with an outstanding one over par round 41 points (BOT) that included birdies on the 4th, 14th, 15th, 17th & 18th. Gross prize went to the ever impressive Eunan McGarrigle (5) with a three over par round that included 9 pars & birdies on the 2nd, 7th & 16th holes. 3rd place went to Pat Keating (18) also with 41 points (BOT) in a solid round that included 6 pars. 4th place went to Cathal Sheridan (20) also with 41 points including a birdie on the 5th & five pars.

Sunday Members Competition (18/10/2020): Winner with a terrific round of 44 points was Paddy O’Gorman (19) in a round that included 8 pars. 2nd place went to Peter Friel (15) with a super 43 points including nine pars & a birdie on the 15th. Gross prize went to Kevin Rafferty (4) with a super round that included birdies on the 9th, 11th & 16th. 3rd place went to Kevin Roche (18) with 40 points in a round that included 8 pars.

Letterkenny golf club would like to thanks all the sponsors for their continued support especially during this difficult time.

Letterkenny Ladies

Results from Recent Competitions: Club competition Tuesday 13th October - Winner: Lady Captain Celine Markey 36pts; Runner-Up: Anne Cannon 34pts; 3rd: Deirdre Hensey 33pts.(bot); 4th: Monica McDonagh 33pts.

Turkey No.4 - 9 Holes: Winner: Mary Rose Dullaghan 22pts; Runner-Up: Kay Kelly 20pts; 3rd: Marian Keating 19pts.(bot); 4th: Angela Kilgallen 19pts.

Hamper No. 1: Winner: Angela Bradley 37pts.(bot); Runner-Up: Monica McDonagh 37pts; 3rd: Cliodhna Patton 36pts; 4th: Vera Kearney 35pts.

Cruit

Rosses Credit Union: 17-18/10/2020: 1st Shaun Burns (17) 42pts; 2nd Hugh Gillespie (23) 41pts; Gross Chris McGonagle (3) 37pts; 3rd Ciaran McGinley (14) 40pts; 4th Kevin McGarvey (14) 39pts B.OT; F9 Noel Maguire (17) 23pts B.O.T; B9 : Brian Mc Monagle (10) 23pts. Par 68. CSS 67 (37pts)

Cloughaneely

We had a great turnout last Sunday in the Club Competition. It was young student member Conor Ó'Gallachóir (15) who is continuing his good recent form to win.

Full Results: 1st Conor Gallagher (15) 40pts BOT 2nd: Gerry Doohan (11) 40pts; CAT 1: Mark McGinley (6) 37pts; CAT 2: Fergal Kilfeather(14) 36pts BOT; CAT 3: Thomas McClafferty(23) 37pts.

The Last Man Standing forms are available in the clubhouse.

This weekend's competition is a singles stableford play Saturday or Sunday. We have an Open Singles competition planned for Bank Holiday Monday in aid of the Donegal Hospice. All Members must book a teetime on our website or on the clubnet app. Bígí slán agus tabhair aire.