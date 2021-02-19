Donegal athletes prepare for indoor meeting this weekend

Athletics Ireland have announced that and national senior Indoor Micro Meet will take place in Abbotstown this weekend.

This will be exclusively for carded athletes who have realistic hopes of qualifying for The European Indoor Championships or Olympic Games the Europeans are due take placed in Torun Poland from March 5th to the 7th.

A number of Donegal Athletes are expected to take part in this Micro Meet, including Mark English, John Kelly, Sommer Lecky and Brendan Boyce.