Result: How Donegal athlete Mark English fared in the 800m semi-final at the European Athletics Indoor Championships

Result: How Donegal athlete Mark English fared in the 800m semi-final at the European Athletics Indoor Championships

Mark English. Photo: Sportsfile (c)

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Ireland's Mark English has missed out on his bid to reach the 800 metres final at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland.

The Letterkenny athlete finished fourth in the third of the semi-finals. The first two went through to the final.

French athlete Pierre-Ambroise Bosse won the heat in 1:47.86 ahead of Adam Kszczot of Poland in 1:47.98.

English tried to move up through the field on the final lap but was never really in contention and had to be content with fourth spot in 1:48.99. Eliott Crestan was third in 1:48.12.

In the second semi-final, Ireland's Cian McPhillips, put up a gallant display but missed out. The Longford teenager stayed at the back for the bulk of a contest that started at a very fast pace, and eventually finished fifth in a time of 1:48.06 - which was a European under-20 record!

Britain's Jamie Webb was declared the winner in 1:45.99 after Mateusz Borkowski - who was first over the line in 1:45.79 - was disqualified after the race.

In the first heat, the fancied Amel Tuka of Bosnia and Herzegovina (1:47.55) and Poland's Patryk Dobek (1:47.56) both advanced.

The top two in each heat got through to the final tomorrow.

