Greyhound racing set to return to Lifford later this year

The Board of Rásaíocht Con Éireann has approved the granting of a licence to the Lifford Greyhound Racing Club Ltd in respect of the operation of greyhound racing at Lifford.

This follows on from the closure of the track by the then operators in August 2019.

The granting of the licence concludes a lengthy process whereby the Board considered a range of submissions from Lifford Greyhound Racing Club together with a detailed business plan for a three-year period.

Gerard Dollard, Chief Executive Officer, RCÉ stated: "the proposals put forward by Lifford Greyhound Racing Club Ltd are novel and innovative.

"LGRC proposes to operate Lifford Greyhound track on a self-funded basis with a significant involvement from the UK Tote Group who are proposed as Tote operators at the site.

"The Board met with representatives of Lifford Greyhound Racing Club to tease out the proposed operating model. Having regard to the recommendations of the Indecon report on Irish Greyhound Stadia published in December 2019 which encourages a self-funded model and the ambitious plans and self-funding strategy set out by Lifford Greyhound Racing Club, the Board has decided to grant a licence to operate subject to conditions. We look forward to working with representatives of Lifford Greyhound Racing Club to finalise details regarding commencement of greyhound racing at Lifford later in 2021."

Lorraine Sams, representing Lifford Greyhound Racing Club stated: "We are delighted to be given the chance by Rásaíocht Con Éireann to bring greyhound racing back to Lifford stadium. We have brought together a dynamic group of local & international investors alongside the UK Tote Group to form a unique collaboration and we have a clear strategy on how to revitalise the stadium.

"The local interest and support for our initiative has been overwhelming. There are too many people to thank at this stage, but we will do so in due course. A special mention must go out though to former owner Cathal Magee, whose family originally opened Lifford Stadium 1n 1959 and we look forward to having his support in the new venture."

Lifford Greyhound Racing Club hope to commence operations at Lifford in October 2021.