Results of the Lifford Strabane AC Summer 10k

Dermot McElchar was first home in this morning's Lifford Strabane AC Summer 10k.
He clocked 32.47 in warm conditions to finish ahead of Matthew McLaughlin, Marty Lynch and John McElhill with Pauric McKinney in fifth.
Clare McGuigan was first female home and eighth overall in 34:46.
The organisers wish to thank all who supported the race and to those that helped with marshalling.
Special mention goes to Herbie and Teresa McDaid for providing the chip timing and results so efficiently, and Pat Carlin for First Aid.
Results from Lifford Strabane AC’s Summer 10K.
