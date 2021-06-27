Results of the Lifford Strabane AC Summer 10k

Some great times as runners return to competitive 10k action in Donegal

Results of the Lifford Strabane AC Summer 10k

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Dermot McElchar was first home in this morning's Lifford Strabane AC Summer 10k.

He clocked 32.47 in warm conditions to finish ahead of Matthew McLaughlin, Marty Lynch and John McElhill with Pauric McKinney in fifth.

Clare McGuigan was first female home and eighth overall in 34:46.

The organisers wish to thank all who supported the race and to those that helped with marshalling.
Special mention goes to Herbie and Teresa McDaid for providing the chip timing and results so efficiently, and Pat Carlin for First Aid.

Results from Lifford Strabane AC’s Summer 10K.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie