All the results - thrilling finish to Inter-Firms 5k race in Donegal

Letterkenny AC runners at the Inter-Firms 5k
There was a thrilling finish to today's Hickey, Clarke & Langan Inter-Firms 5k hosted by Letterkenny AC.
In warm conditions, Bernard McCullagh just edged out Mark McPaul by a second to win in 15.37 with Eoghain McGnley in third after a run of 15.43.
The full results are below:
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.