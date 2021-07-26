Odds slashed - Mona McSharry 7/1 From 20/1 to get Irish amongst the medals In Tokyo

Mona McSharry
A growing number of punters in the north west will be celebrating in the early hours of Tuesday morning if Mona McSharry can deliver a medal for Ireland at the Olympic Games.
The 20-year-old has already made her own bit of history in Tokyo by becoming only the second Irish swimmer to make a final when she clocked 1:06:59 in her semi-final heat in the 100m breaststroke, enough to see her qualify for the final by a nail-biting one-hundredth of a second.
Having qualified in eighth place overall, McSharry is a 50/1 outsider for gold from lane eight in Tuesday morning’s final behind odds-on favourite Tatjana Shoenmaker from South Africa.
However, the Sligo woman out of the Ballyshannon Marlins Club in Donegal has seen her chances of standing on the podium gambled into 7/1 from 20/1 with BoyleSports after becoming the first Irish Olympic swimming finalist since Michelle De Bruin in Atlanta in 1996.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Mona McSharry has clearly been making a splash with locals after reaching the 100m breaststroke final and quite a few will be burning the midnight oil to see if their investments at 20/1 for a medal will pay off. We’ve had to make her just 7/1 now to make the podium and those who have snapped up the larger prices will be hoping she has one big performance left in her.”
