Search our Archive

26/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Odds slashed - Mona McSharry 7/1 From 20/1 to get Irish amongst the medals In Tokyo

Odds slashed - Mona McSharry 7/1 From 20/1 to get Irish amongst the medals In Tokyo

Mona McSharry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A growing number of punters in the north west will be celebrating in the early hours of Tuesday morning if Mona McSharry can deliver a medal for Ireland at the Olympic Games.

The 20-year-old has already made her own bit of history in Tokyo by becoming only the second Irish swimmer to make a final when she clocked 1:06:59 in her semi-final heat in the 100m breaststroke, enough to see her qualify for the final by a nail-biting one-hundredth of a second.

Having qualified in eighth place overall, McSharry is a 50/1 outsider for gold from lane eight in Tuesday morning’s final behind odds-on favourite Tatjana Shoenmaker from South Africa.

However, the Sligo woman out of the Ballyshannon Marlins Club in Donegal has seen her chances of standing on the podium gambled into 7/1 from 20/1 with BoyleSports after becoming the first Irish Olympic swimming finalist since Michelle De Bruin in Atlanta in 1996.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Mona McSharry has clearly been making a splash with locals after reaching the 100m breaststroke final and quite a few will be burning the midnight oil to see if their investments at 20/1 for a medal will pay off. We’ve had to make her just 7/1 now to make the podium and those who have snapped up the larger prices will be hoping she has one big performance left in her.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie