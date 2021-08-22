Revealed: Results in the Finn Valley AC’s Golden Jubilee 10k

Declan Ferry was the winner of Finn Valley AC’s Golden Jubilee 10k on Sunday morning.

The Rosses AC man finished in 33 minutes and nine seconds to take the win by just three seconds from his club mate Charlie O’Donnell (33:12).

The Rosses duo were at the front of the field from start to finish.

They were joined in the leading pack by a trio of Finn Valley AC athletes with Gerard Gallagher (33:29), John McElhill (33:38) and Dermot McElchar (34:18) completing the top five.

Natasha Kelly of Finn Valley AC was the first female home, finishing in 38:02 with Helen McCready of Rosses AC (38:52) and Clones AC’s Donna Evans (41:02) completing the top three.

Wheelchair athlete Karol Doherty finished in 36:51, the Inishowen man a regular competitor on the local circuit.

The Jubilee 10k was the last race in the Finn Valley AC Jubilee series and participants received a special jubilee medallion and a beanie hat.

Finn Valley AC extends a huge thank you to all volunteers for their assistance in the series and to the local Gardaí for their assistance in traffic management along the route.

Compiled by Chris McNulty.

RESULTS

1. 365 Declan, Ferry M MO Rosses AC 33:09

2. 477 Charlie, O Donnell M M40 Rosses AC 33:12

3. 368 Gerard, Gallagher M MO Finn Valley Ac 33:29

4. 436 John, Mc Elhill M M40 Finn Valley Ac 33:38

5. 434 Dermot, Mc Elchar M M40 Finn Valley AC 34:18

6. 503 Patrick, Trimble M M40 Rosses AC 35:37

7. 351 Karol, Doherty M M40 Wheel Chair 36:51

8. 497 Derek, Somerville M M50 Omagh Harriers 37:26

9. 377 Rob, Gilchrist M M40 enniskillen running club 37:25

10. 440 Fergal, Mc Gee M MO Rosses AC 37:30

11. 472 Damien, Murray M M40 enniskillen running club 37:31

12. 369 Declan, Gallagher M MO Rossas A. C. 37:35

13. 449 Paul, Mc Kelvey M M40 Rosses AC 37:53

14. 390 Natasha, Kelly F FO finnvalley 38:02

15. 474 John, O 'Brien M M40 Finn Valley Ac 38:15

16. 301 Andrew, Bates M M40 knockmany running club 38:15

17. 327 Shea, Carlin M MO Finn Valley Ac 38:26

18. 426 Helen, Mc Cready F FO Rosses AC 38:52

19. 459 Peter, Mc Menamin M M40 FINN VALLEY 39:44

20. 316 Brendan, Brett M M50 corran ac 39:50

21. 510 David, Mc Nulty M M40 FINN VALLEY 40:35

22. 468 Adrian, Moore M M40 melvin wjr 40:56

23. 360 Donna, Evans F F50 Clones AC 41:02

24. 453 Conor, Mc Laughlin M MO FINN VALLEY 41:12

25. 438 Gary, Mc Fadden M M40 Foyle Valley 41:42

26. 352 Noel, Doherty M M40 tir chonaill 41:58

27. 370 Paul, Gallagher M M40 Pro-Fitness 42:41

28. 498 Joe, Stagg M M60 corran ac 43:00

29. 321 Kay, Byrne F F50 FINN VALLEY 43:24

30. 425 Eugene, Mc Collum M M50 Melvin 43:41

31. 481 Maggie, O Hara F FO 43:55

32. 483 Martin, O Donnell M M50 44:05

33. 414 Karen, Mc Caffrey F F40 44:14

34. 431 Terry, Mc Devitt M M40 45:18

35. 509 Jan, Gallagher M MO 45:54

36. 433 Jerome, Mc Elchar M M40 Pro Fitness 45:57

37. 484 Ailish, Patton F FO Finn Valley AC 45:59

38. 427 Paddy, Mc Crory M MO Carrickmore 46:47

39. 325 Shaun, Cannon M MO Letterkenny 47:31

40. 305 Noreen, Bonner F F60 FINN VALLEY 47:41

41. 500 John, Sweeney M M50 47:39

42. 424 Aoibheann, Mc Colgan F FO Inishowen AC 48:08

43. 393 Liam, Kelly M M50 48:09

44. 428 Dermot Colm, Mc Crossan M M50 48:36

45. 511 Noel, Mc Monagle M M60 City of Derry Spartans 48:36

46. 485 Brendan, Patton M M60 Finn Valley AC 48:41

47. 383 Ed, Harte M M40 Melvin 49:24

48. 324 Seamus, Cannon M M60 50:20

49. 506 Darren, Whelan M MO Tir Chonnail 50:27

50. 345 Sean, Diver M M50 Individual 50:44

51. 493 Steven, Sheridan M M50 51:10

52. 508 Gary, Creagh M M50 52:08

53. 312 John, Bradley M M40 52:46

54. 346 Seamus, Diver M M50 Individual 53:33

55. 403 Sean, Lorinyenko M M50 Tír Chonaill A.C. 54:03

56. 464 Amanda, Mc Shane F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 55:14

57. 319 Bridgin, Byrne F FO Zzzz 55:11

58. 388 Tony, Kearns M M50 kc runners 55:12

59. 386 Gaynor, Hindley F F40 aghyaran 55:44

60. 354 Gloria, Donaghey F F60 Finn Valley Ac 56:30

61. 385 Paul, Hegarty M MO Rise Running Club 58:27

62. 320 Colette, Byrne F F50 tir chonaill 59:30

63. 397 John, Kerlin M M60 kc runners 59:42

64. 310 Anna, Bradley F FO Glenfin 1:04:43

65. 357 Michael, Doyle M M50 FVF4L 1:06:41

66. 348 Agnes, Doherty F F60 1:08:44

67. 317 Geraldine, Browne F F50 FINN VALLEY 1:09:34

68. 491 Tracy, Shanahan F F50 1:09:45

69. 394 Aidan, Kelly M M50 1:09:46

70. 323 Andy, Campbell M M40 SOLACE 1:13:54

71. 336 Rosemary, Connolly F F50 Aghyaran 1:25:23