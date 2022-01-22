Shane Lowry shoots himself into second place in Abu Dhabi
Offaly golfer Shane Lowry briefly shot himself into the lead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after a brilliant round on Saturday morning.
Lowry has been in contention since the opening round on Thursday when he shot a 67. He followed that with a solid 72 on Friday to remain inside the Top 10 and is now in a share of second place following round three.
He enjoyed his first bogey-free round of the week with a sparkling 67, sharing the lead on Saturday afternoon with Belgium's Thomas Pieters and Scott Jamieson before the latter finished with a birdie to take the lead on his own.
Shane started with two birdies on his front nine and picked up further shots on holes 12, 15 and 16 before parring 17 and 18 to head for the clubhouse in the lead.
Ian Poulter, Adam Scott and Victor Hovland all remain in contention heading into Sunday's final round.
