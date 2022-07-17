Open Championship 2022: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry final day tee times

Rory McIlroy enters the final round of the Open Championship in pole position to lift the Claret Jug and claim his fifth major title. PIC: Sportsfile
Rory McIlroy enters the final round of the Open Championship in pole position to lift the Claret Jug and claim his fifth major title.
Relive Rory McIlroy's sensational Third Round at #The150thOpen in 60 Seconds pic.twitter.com/VoNAdPDSrL— The Open (@TheOpen) July 16, 2022
The Irishman sits on top of the leaderboard on 16-under-par alongside current co-leader Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland - The pair will tee off at 2.50pm on Sunday at St Andrews.
Offaly native Shane Lowry (-7) is nine shots off the leaders going into the final day, he will tee off at 1.35pm alongside American golfer Brian Harman.
Coverage of the final day at the 150th Open Championship is currently live on Sky Sports.
Everything has led to this. Sunday at #The150thOpen.— The Open (@TheOpen) July 16, 2022
Full tee times on our website
Emma Troy of Meath in action against Nicole McLaughlin of Donegal during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.