WATCH: You won't believe what happened Shane Lowry during opening round of CJ Cup. Footage from: Twitter - Shane Lowry
Irish golfer Shane Lowry got into a bit of bother during Thursday's opening round of the CJ Cup at the Congaree Golf Club.
The Offaly native, who carded a solid three-under-par 68 in yesterday's round, claimed that he "accidentally" broke his putter on the ninth hole.
The broken putter didn't seem to hamper Lowry as he wouldn't drop a shot all day - shooting two-under on the back nine and finishing in a tie for 15th.
After his round, 2019 British Open winner Lowry had to drive over an hour to purchase a brand new putter worth $229 as that was the nearest PGA Superstore in South Carolina.
WATCH BELOW:
Accidentally broke my putter on the 9th hole today…Hour drive to get a replacement. Thanks to the staff at the PGA Tour Superstore in Bluffton for their help. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/9hpfhDtg1J— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) October 20, 2022
The world number 21 will tee off at 5.25pm (Irish time) in Friday's second round alongside U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Australian Jason Day.
Work is well advanced on the south donegal community hospital, a €30m extension of the old Sheil Hospital
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.