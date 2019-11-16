Search underway for man in his 70s missing in Donegal

A search is underway for a man in his 70s who is missing in Donegal.

The man went missing in Buncrana before 11pm on Friday. He was last seen leaving the Applegreen service station on the outskirts of the town and turning right back towards Buncrana. He had left his home at 10pm and was driving a Toyota Verso with the registration 131 DL 233.

Family members began the search overnight and searches are being carried out by members of Lough Swilly RNLI this morning.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Buncrana garda station on 74 9320540.