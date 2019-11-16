Manus Kelly's father to be nominated to take seat on Donegal County Council

Contact
Donal Kelly is to be nominated to take the council seat of his late son Manus
The father of Manus Kelly is to be nominated to take his late son’s seat on Donegal County Council.
Donal Kelly is due to be ratified at a meeting of the Fianna Fáil comhairle ceantair for the Letterkenny Municipal District on Monday night to be co-opted onto the council.
Manus Kelly, a father of five, was killed while competing in the Donegal International Rally on June 23.
The Glenswilly man had been elected to Donegal County Council in May for the first time and had taken his seat in the council chamber in Lifford as a councillor for the Letterkenny Municipal District.
It is understood no other names will be going before Monday night’s meeting. Once ratified, Donal Kelly would be co-opted at the county council meeting in Lifford on November 25.
Manus Kelly was killed on the third day of the rally when the car he was driving left the road during a stage in Fanad. The popular businessman had won the competition three years in a row.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Claire O’ Reilly, Nesbitt Arms Hotel; Mary Daly, Donegal Tourism; Christian Ruebel, Tourism Ireland; Elaine McInaw, Abbey Hotel Donegal; and Joleene McDermott, Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Offenbach
Many topics up for discussion as IFA presidential candidates address Donegal farmers tonight in Letterkenny
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.