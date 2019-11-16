Search called off after missing Donegal man found safe and well

Contact
The search for a missing Buncrana man has been called off after he was found safe and well.
The Coast Guard Rescue 118 helicopter had been deployed in the search for the man in his 70s who went missing in Buncrana overnight.
The man went missing in Buncrana before 11pm on Friday. He was last seen leaving the Applegreen service station on the outskirts of the town.
Family members began a search overnight and they were joined this morning by Lough RNLI, the Rescue 118 helicopter, Greencastle Coast Guard and gardaí.
The man has since has been found safe and well and his family have thanked everyone who helped in the search.
