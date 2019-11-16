Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, November 16

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Paddy Carr, The Grove, Stranorlar

- Annie Teresa McHugh, nee Doherty, formerly from Roxtown Clonmany

- Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry

- John Harvey, Lower Mount Marion, Milford

- Tommy McGee, Meenmore, Dungloe

- Joan Butler, New Line Road, Letterkenny, formerly Duggan, Bank Terrance, Ramelton

- Alphonsus 'Phonsie' Brown, 324 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

- William James (Billy) Whyte, Magheracorran, Convoy and formerly Kilross, Ballybofey

- Fay Mary Griffin, Stranalough, Glenties

Paddy Carr, The Grove, Stranorlar



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Carr, The Grove, Stranorlar.

His remains reposing at his home, Saturday, November 16 from 6pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Followed by Interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Annie Teresa McHugh, nee Doherty, formerly from Roxtown Clonmany



The death has taken place in London of Annie Teresa McHugh, nee Doherty, formerly of Roxtown Clonmany.

Her remains will be received into Our Lady of Willesden Church, Harlesden, London at 6.45pm on Wednesday, November 27.

Funeral mass will be at Our Lady of Willesden Church at 10am on Thursday, November 28 with burial afterwards at of St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Kensal Green. Family flowers only.

Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry

The death has taken place on October 31 in Washington DC of Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry aged 66. Beloved husband of Barbara and father of Leo. Son of the late doctors Ronnie and Anne Clarke. Predeceased by his brother, Ronan. Deeply missed by his brother, Michael, and his sisters, Marie and Karen, brothers-in-law, Alan and Colin, sisters-in-law, Marianne and Colette, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Memorial Service on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:00 PM at St. Alban’s Church, 3001 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016, USA. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Denis to DoctorsWithoutBorders.org.

John Harvey, Lower Mount Marion, Milford

The death has taken place of John Harvey, Lower Mount Marion, Milford.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 17 at 1pm in St Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough.

Family time from 10pm until 10am, and on the morning of the funeral.



Tommy McGee, Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tommy McGee, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Former principal of Rosses Community School.

Reposing at his late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 17 at 10am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 10am and also the morning of the funeral.

Donation in lieu to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn funeral directors, Dungloe.

Joan Butler, New Line Road, Letterkenny, formerly Duggan, Bank Terrance, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Joan Butler, New Line Road, Letterkenny, formerly Duggan, Bank Terrance, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her daughter Jackie and son-in-law Martin Barrett’s home, Glebe Hill, Glentidaly, Milford, F92 Y32W.

Funeral from there on Sunday, November 17 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, for Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the family plot at Conwal Cemetery

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital or the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Pascal Blake funeral director.



Alphonsus 'Phonsie' Brown, 324 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

The death has taken place at his late residence of Alphonsus 'Phonsie' Brown, 324 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

His remains will leave his late residence on Sunday, November 17 at 10.30am going to St Baithin's Church, St Johnson, for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Family time please from 11pm to 10.30am

Family flowers only please donations to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Charlie McClafferty funeral director.



William James (Billy) Whyte, Magheracorran, Convoy and formerly Kilross, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, of William James (Billy) Whyte, Magheracorran, Convoy and formerly Kilross, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his former home at Kilross.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, November 17, at 1.30pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Stranorlar Presbyterian Church at 2pm, followed by interment in Convoy Presbyterian Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Stranorlar Presbyterian Church building fund or the patients comfort fund, Finn View Ward, St Joseph’s Community Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Entrance and parking to the wake house from the old Letterkenny Road.

Fay Mary Griffin, Stranalough, Glenties

The death has taken place of Fay Mary Griffin, Stranalough, Glenties.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Removal from there on Sunday morning to St Connell's Church, Glenties, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time from 10pm until 11am. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.