Finn Harps defender Daniel O'Reilly signs for Shelbourne

Newly promoted Shelbourne FC have confirmed the signing of defender Daniel O'Reilly from Finn Harps.

The 24-year-old has said he's delighted to have signed for the Dublin club who are looking forward to a return to the Premier Division after winning the First Division title this season.

He joined Harps from Longford Town for the 2019 campaign and played a big part in Harps' survival in the top flight. Indeed he was named the Supporters Player of the Year following Harps' play-off win over Drogheda United.

Speaking to shelbournefc.ie O’Reilly said he is looking forward to the next chapter in his career.

“Going forward, what Ian (Morris) was saying about Shels to me, it appealed to me that they don’t want to just cement a Premier Division place, that they want to push on,” he said.

“It’s very promising for me as a player to be a part of that and there’s a lot of good players involved in the squad.

“It’s a nice balance between youth and experience in the squad and there’s a lot of quality,” he added.