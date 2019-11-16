Donegal has suffered neglect by the Government, Pearse Doherty tells Sinn Féin Ard Fheis

Donegal has suffered the neglect of a government "that has looked away and refused to listen to the concerns of citizens" Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has told the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis in Derry.

The Sinn Féin finance spokesman also said the party would have "zero tolerance" for banks and the insurance industry.

He also targeted the insurance industry and said the party would "end the insurance rip-off, taking on the industry and reduce costs by banning dual pricing that hits loyal and vulnerable customers with artificially high premiums".

He promised that the party "would oversee the most radical shift in investment to our regions and small towns in decades".

Mr Doherty promised the party would fund a massive increase in garda numbers in rural communities and small towns, open up hospital beds in local hospitals and invest in higher education and institutes of technology in the regions and rural areas.

"When we in Sinn Féin talk about rural Ireland, we are not just talking about our farming communities, but we are talking about our towns and villages in the regions outside of Dublin and the big cities," he said.

"The forgotten communities that have seen public services squeezed, post offices disappear, roads and infrastructure neglected and young people leave. Here in the North-West, we know this only too well. In my own community in Donegal, we have suffered from the neglect of a government that has looked away and refused to listen to the concerns of citizens. But they just don’t get rural Ireland and our smaller towns and villages."

The Donegal TD has in recent months highlighted concerns about the insurance industry and he returned to the issue in his Ard Fheis speech.

"For those crippled with extortionate insurance costs; both consumers and businesses, we hear you,” he said.

"That is why Sinn Féin will end the insurance rip-off, taking on the industry and reduce costs by banning dual pricing that hits loyal and vulnerable customers with artificially high premiums. We will make my Insurance Contracts Bill law and increase protections for policyholders. And we will abolish government levies, reducing premiums by 5% and putting €230 million back into your pockets."

Only Sinn Féin will take on the banks and hold them to account, he said, "and stamp out the rot at the core of our banking system.We will start by making sure they pay their fair share of tax".