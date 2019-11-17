Gritters out across Donegal this morning

Donegal County Council has deployed gritters across the county this morning following low temperatures overnight.

Gritters have been on the roads since 6am on all main roads in the county. The council has warned that motorists should assume that no road is ice-free.

The roads that are being gritted are:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

LT: Letterkenny Town

BT: Buncrana Town Council