A dry day with sharp frost to follow tonight

Patchy light rain and drizzle will clear later this morning to give a mostly dry day with good spells of sunshine and just the odd isolated shower. Max temperatures of 6 to 8°C and feeling chilly in a moderate northerly breeze which will be fresh on coasts.

Tonight

It will be dry and very cold tonight with clear skies and light winds. There will be a widespread sharp frost with minimum temperatures of zero to minus 3°C, although tempertaures may hold a degree or two higher in coastal areas in a light northeasterly breeze. Fog may also form inland.

Monday

A dry, crisp and sunny start to Monday with frost and fog clearing. Remaining dry and mostly sunny through the day, however, cloud will increase from the west later. Temperatures reaching 5 to 7°C after a cold start. Light mostly easterly winds, veering southeasterly later and becoming moderate to fresh in the west.