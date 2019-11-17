How a Donegal wood inspired a fledgeling writing career

Margaret Gordon will admit she fell into writing by accident. But what a great move it was.

She retired early from life as a social worker and, as she puts it, started 2016 in a strange place.

“I had to learn not to be running around trying to meet deadlines, visiting families and writing reports. I loved my job but it was so frenetic that eventually, it caught up with me. For my own well being, I had to make changes.

“I had to give up something I thought I was very good at so that I could begin to enjoy a more relaxed pace. In doing this I found space to think, to look around me and for the first time in many years, I really began to enjoy the beauty of things that I had been rushing past.”

She admits she never really had an interest in writing but was always been a reader.

“I loved English as a subject at school, but on starting secondary school, I found the curriculum took all the joy out of reading and writing.

“I found taught English inhibited my enjoyment of English as a subject, but when I transferred to the vocational school in Stranorlar to do secretarial skills, I met Aiden Doherty, an English teacher, who’s infectious love of plays, poetry and prose brought the love of English as a subject back to me.

“Aiden was a major factor in bringing me back to the love of learning, and even now I would say he was the teacher that had the most impact on me in an educational setting. With Aiden, you were encouraged to think, to interpret, and everyone in his class knew that their opinion was important and valid. He made everyone feel valued and important,” she said.

Experiences and challenges

Margaret's ideas were influenced by what she noticed around her and the experiences and challenges that life presented.

“My first book, The Fairies of Drumboe Woods, developed slowly in my head over a nice summer. Drumboe Woods had an abundance of bluebells and fairy doors had magically appeared on the trunks of large trees. I walk in the woods most days with my dogs, Jack and Eddie, who are in the book.

“It seems that last year, every walk in Drumboe Woods triggered thoughts and ideas for a short story, and when I met kids looking for fairy glitter and fairies, these were ideas to put in the story.

“The idea and framework of the story were forming in my head over the course of last spring and summer. This was also a time when my mother was ill. When she passed away in September last year, I sat down the day after her funeral and typed up The Fairies of Drumboe Woods in a completed draft.

“My mum was a great reader. She had a great appreciation for writers like Seamus Heaney, Colum McCann and Sebastian Barry.

“In our family, we shared books, knowledge of films and I think our collective interest in films, books and stories has come from our parents.

“Maybe I was always going to write that story, but at that time, I felt the influence of my mother as I sat down and The Fairies of Drumboe Woods poured out onto the page. The book is dedicated to my parents Mary and Benny Gordon.”

Children’s book

She said that initially she wasn’t really thinking of writing a book, but felt that the story needed illustrations and that idea evolved into the story being a children’s book.

“The Book Centre in Ballybofey was very helpful in supporting, promoting and selling the book. Easons in Letterkenny was also very welcoming and supportive. It was a steep learning curve for me, in that I had to embrace publicity when I would generally not be someone that puts myself into the limelight. I got used to promoting my book and I suppose it became easier because it was something I was proud of and it was a story I felt children could relate to.

“This, of course, led on to the idea of the second book, The Storm, which is the second in the Fairies of Drumboe Woods series. The underlying theme of the first book was of conservation of our wildlife habitats, the importance of family and the importance of the older generation and grandparents in the lives of children.

“The second book continues to emphasize the importance of conservation, but this book highlights that conservation of relationships between families, communities and nations is even more relevant, in a world where a small minority own the vast majority of wealth.

“Those in poverty often feel disconnected and irrelevant. We live in a world where families in war-torn countries are displaced, live in dangerous environments and have to seek refuge, asylum and protection from generally Western European countries like the UK, Ireland, France and Germany.”

In The Storm, the main character, Grace, has two new classmates who, with their parents have fled their country of origin to seek safety in Ireland.

“Through them, Grace is becoming more aware of the world around her and is finding out that not all children are happy. Some children are afraid, hungry and without a safe place to sleep.

“She learns that her new school friends spent many months in a campsite without adequate shelter from the rain, the cold and storms. Grace believes everyone should have a safe place to sleep, and a door to close out the storms.”

Return to Drumboe Woods

Margaret points out that The Storm will re-introduce the reader to the Drumboe Woods and its resident fairies.

“For Grace, these woods are her most favourite place in the world. She visits the woods in spring, summer, autumn and winter. She visits the woods in all kinds of weather.

“Grace knows that even in the most dismal bleak days of winter, something beautiful can stop you in your tracks. After Storm Liam with its torrential rain hits the county, the river Finn has burst its banks and Drumboe Woods are flooded.

“The fairy queen's house may be under water. Grandad Benny knows that if the fairy queen's wings get wet, she cannot fly.

“Grace and Grandad Benny put a canoe in the flood water to check on the fairy queen. Can they bring her to safety?”

She adds: “The book's underlying theme is one of conservation of our wildlife habitats and also conservation of our relationships within families, communities and nations. We humans depend on each other to thrive, in much the same way that the sun, the earth, the animals and the environment have relationships that support each other. We all need to belong to something bigger than ourselves,” she says.

Third book

While Margaret is just beginning to launch this second book, she plans to start work on her third book over the winter.

“The idea of it is already forming in my head when all the pieces begin to come together, I will sit down to do my first draft.”

There's no doubt the Ballybofey lady has talent when it comes to telling stories and judging by the positive and enthusiastic reception her work has received to date, she could be busy penning all sorts of tales for a long time to come.

The Storm which will be launched in Jackson’s Hotel Ballybofey, on Saturday, November 23 at 2pm.