Warning for widespread severe frost issued for Donegal

A warning has been issued for widespread severe frost and the risk of icy patches
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for low temperatures for Donegal.
The warning is for minimum air temperatures ranging from -2 to -4 degrees Celsius with widespread severe frost and the risk of icy patches.
The warning will be in place from 8pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday.
As well as Donegal the warning applies to Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.
Marine warning
A status yellow marine warning has also been issued for small craft for northerly winds that will reach force 6 or higher this morning on Irish coasts from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head. Northerly winds will reach force 6 this afternoon on Irish coasts from Howth Head to Wicklow Head to Hook Head.
