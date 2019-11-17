BREAKING: Man dies after vehicle enters the sea on Donegal island

A man in his twenties has lost his life after a vehicle entered the sea on Arranmore in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood the man lost his life when the vehicle he was in went off a slipway on the island. Another man managed to escape from the vehicle.

Gardaí say they attended the scene of an incident where a vehicle entered the water at Poolawaddy Pier, Arranmore at approximately 5.10am on Sunday.

A male, aged in his 30s, managed to escape the vehicle with no injuries. A male in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.