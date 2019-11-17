BREAKING: Man dies after vehicle enters the sea on Donegal island

Contact
The man lost his life on Arranmore when the vehicle he was in went off a slipway
A man in his twenties has lost his life after a vehicle entered the sea on Arranmore in the early hours of Sunday morning.
It is understood the man lost his life when the vehicle he was in went off a slipway on the island. Another man managed to escape from the vehicle.
Gardaí say they attended the scene of an incident where a vehicle entered the water at Poolawaddy Pier, Arranmore at approximately 5.10am on Sunday.
A male, aged in his 30s, managed to escape the vehicle with no injuries. A male in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gardaí say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Claire O’ Reilly, Nesbitt Arms Hotel; Mary Daly, Donegal Tourism; Christian Ruebel, Tourism Ireland; Elaine McInaw, Abbey Hotel Donegal; and Joleene McDermott, Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Offenbach
Many topics up for discussion as IFA presidential candidates address Donegal farmers tonight in Letterkenny
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.