Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, November 18

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Celia McMurrough Ardsbeg, Gortahork

- Richard Canney, Tenure, Louth and Ballyshannon

- Kay Granaghan, Ballyshannon

- Hannah Barr, Muff and formerly of Glackmore, Redcastle

- John Devlin, Tullagh, Clonmany

- John McElwaine, 24 Townparks, Convoy

- Annabell Fisher, Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

- Isobell Fraser, Dergview, Castlefinn

- Jimmy Carr, St Cummins Hill, Killybegs

- John Murphy, Ardaghey Glebe, Inver

- Paddy Carr, The Grove, Stranorlar

- Annie Teresa McHugh, nee Doherty, formerly from Roxtown Clonmany

- Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry



Celia McMurrough Ardsbeg, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Celia McMurrough, Ardsbeg, Gortahork. Pre-deceased by her husband, Dermot and also her son, Dermot.

Celia’s remains will repose at her home from 3pm today, Monday, November 18. Rosary will be said both nights at 10pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork, for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or McClafferty funeral directors, Gortahork.

Richard Canney, Tenure, Louth and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Richard (Dick) Canney, Tenure, Louth and formerly of Ballyshannon.

Beloved husband of Agnes and loving father of Anne-Marie, Róisin, Patricia, Joan and John.

He will be sadly missed by wife, daughters, son, sons in law Andrew, Mark, Mark and Chad, daughter in law Elaine, his fourteen grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and wonderful neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.



Kay Granaghan, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Kay Granaghan, 20 Woodlands, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John Magee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon today, Monday, November 18 from 5pm to 10pm.

Remains going to St Joseph's Church, the Rock, Balyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all times.



Hannah Barr, Muff and formerly of Glackmore, Redcastle

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Hannah Barr, late of Warren View Manor, Muff and Formerly of Glackmore, Redcastle.

Her remains will repose at the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest today, Monday, November 18, from 12 noon to 4pm.

Removal at 4pm to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff, to repose overnight for Requiem Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19 at 11 am followed burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, all enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director on (087) 2498407

John Devlin, Tullagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place of John Devlin, Tullagh, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, November 20 at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Cancer Care West, c/o Comiskey funeral directors.

House private please from 11pm till 10am.

John McElwaine, 24 Townparks, Convoy

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of John McElwaine, 24 Townparks, Convoy.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral tomorrow, Tuesday, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Convoy, with interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Rosary at 10pm

Annabell Fisher, Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar, of Annabell Fisher, Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to the family plot at Kilteevoge Cemetery, Glenfin.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Barnes Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital Comfort Fund or the Alzheimer’s Society, Donegal Branch c/o Con McDaid and Sons, funeral directors or any family member.

Isobell Fraser, Dergview, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Isobell Fraser, Dergview, Castlefinn.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Tuesday morning, at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church Castlefinn for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Jimmy Carr, St Cummins Hill, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Jimmy Carr of St Cummins Hill, Killybegs, Donegal

Remains reposing at his residence.

Removal tomorrow, Tuesday morning, at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Croí, The West of Ireland Cardiac and Stroke Foundation or Rehabilitation Unit, Letterkenny Hospital.

John Murphy, Ardaghey Glebe, Inver

The death has taken place of John Murphy, Ardaghey Glebe, Inver, at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs. Sadly missed by his brother Anthony.

Funeral Mass today, Monday, November 18, at St Naul's Church, Ardaghey, at 11am, with burial afterwards in Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Paddy Carr, The Grove, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Carr, The Grove, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home today, Monday, at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Followed by Interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Annie Teresa McHugh, (née Doherty), formerly from Roxtown Clonmany

The death has taken place in London of Annie Teresa McHugh, (née Doherty), formerly of Roxtown, Clonmany.

Her remains will be received into Our Lady of Willesden Church, Harlesden, London at 6.45pm on Wednesday, November 27.

Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Willesden Church at 10am on Thursday, November 28 with burial afterwards at of St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Kensal Green. Family flowers only.

Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry

The death has taken place on October 31 in Washington DC of Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry aged 66.

Beloved husband of Barbara and father of Leo. Son of the late doctors Ronnie and Anne Clarke. Predeceased by his brother, Ronan.

Deeply missed by his brother, Michael, and his sisters, Marie and Karen, brothers-in-law, Alan and Colin, sisters-in-law, Marianne and Colette, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Memorial Service on Saturday, November 23, at 2pm at St Alban’s Church, 3001 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016, USA. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Denis to DoctorsWithoutBorders.org.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.