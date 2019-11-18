Donegal tourism operators say ‘Guten Tag’ in Germany

Thirty Irish tourism companies, including the Abbey Hotel in Donegal town, B&B Ireland (based in Ballyshannon), Donegal Tourism, the Inishowen Gateway Hotel and the Nesbitt Arms Hotel, travelled to Offenbach, near Frankfurt, last week to take part in a B2B workshop and networking event with leading German tour operators.

The event was organised by Tourism Ireland, to continue to grow visitor numbers from Germany, our third-largest tourism market, in 2020 and beyond.

The delegation from Ireland met with German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators, to convince the influential travel professionals in attendance to include Ireland in their holiday programmes for 2020. Given that travel agents and tour operators continue to be an important booking channel for German holidaymakers, a key element of Tourism Ireland’s strategy is to work closely with the travel trade – both online and offline – in Germany.

Peter Nash, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Central Europe, said: “Our B2B workshop and networking event in Offenbach was a really good opportunity for our Irish partners to meet, and do business with, our tour operator partners from Germany, Switzerland and Austria.”

Germany is Ireland's third-largest source of visitors and in 2018 we welcomed 784,000 German visitors to the island of Ireland.

Peter Nash continued: “We are now planning another extensive programme of promotions for 2020, to continue to continue to grow visitor numbers from Germany to Ireland. Our workshop in Offenbach provided us with an excellent platform to kick-start our promotional effort for next year and to highlight the many things to see and do on a holiday in Donegal and Ireland to influential German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators.”