Christmas lights are due to be switched on in Letterkenny this Friday

The Christmas lights switch on in Letterkenny takes place this Friday, November 22 between 6.30pm and 8pm.

There will be a road closure in place at Upper Main Street from the junction with Rosemount lane and to the junction with the Oliver Plunkett Road.

During the road closure, traffic approaching from Upper Main Street will be diverted via Rosemount lane or Church lane.

Local traffic will be accommodated.

Traffic approaching from the Pearse Road/Oliver Plunkett Road will be diverted via Lower Main Street. Local traffic will be accommodated.

Traffic approaching from Castle Street will be directed via Cathedral Road/Convent Road or Lower Ard O Donnell onto the High Road.