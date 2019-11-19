Christmas lights are due to be switched on in Letterkenny this Friday

Contact
The Christmas lights switch on in Letterkenny takes place this Friday, November 22 between 6.30pm and 8pm.
There will be a road closure in place at Upper Main Street from the junction with Rosemount lane and to the junction with the Oliver Plunkett Road.
During the road closure, traffic approaching from Upper Main Street will be diverted via Rosemount lane or Church lane.
Local traffic will be accommodated.
Traffic approaching from the Pearse Road/Oliver Plunkett Road will be diverted via Lower Main Street. Local traffic will be accommodated.
Traffic approaching from Castle Street will be directed via Cathedral Road/Convent Road or Lower Ard O Donnell onto the High Road.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.