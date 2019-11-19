As part of its Gala Gifts for Schools competition, Gala Retail visited St. Safan’s National School, Castlefinn,to gift the school a huge €10,000!

St. Safan’s N.S. was named as the winner of the Best Health and Wellness Project category in the competition, following the school submitting a 60 second video on how they would spend a ‘Gala Gift’ on realising the school’s dream of creating a school kitchen where its pupils can learn about nutritional health and develop practical cooking skills that will help them to prepare healthy and wholesome meals for themselves and their families.

Schools from across Ireland entered the competition, and TV personality and entrepreneur, Aoibhín Garrihy, surprised the teachers and pupils at St. Safan’s by appearing at a special assembly in which she presented the cheque, alongside representatives from Gala Retail.



Known for community-focused convenience retailing, Gala Retail has donated €30,000 to primary schools in the 2019 Gala Gifts for Schools initiative, which follows last year’s competition in which a further €20,000 was gifted to three primary schools, marking the Group’s 20th birthday.

A ‘Gala’ gift of €10,000 for St. Safan’s National School, Castlefinn. Paul Harkin, Harkins, Gala Ballybofey, Tony Cluskey, marketing and ambient trading manager at Gala Retail, Aoibhín Garrihy, Tracy McBride, principal, David Mayne, area manager Gala with the grand prize of €10 presented to the school. Picture: Clive Wasson

Tony Cluskey, marketing and ambient trading manager at Gala Retail said the creativity and innovation shown in the videos that we received from primary schools across Ireland was outstanding.

"It was extremely hard to judge the competition based on the calibre of entries, however the video from St. Safan’s really stood out thanks to its story, the clear message of how a Gala cash gift could really benefit the school, and of course, its pupils being the stars of the show in the video!

“We look forward to following the progress and development of the school’s new kitchen and most importantly, how it’s benefitting the pupils’ education on the role of food and nutrition as part of overall health and wellness,” he said.