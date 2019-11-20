Donegal adventurer captures amazing shot off west Donegal

Iain Miller is a rock climber, guidebook author and hill walker living and now photographer working and playing on the sea cliffs, sea stacks, mountain ranges and uninhabited Donegal islands.

He has spent the last 20 years seeking and finding unclimbed rock and summits in both the Orkney Islands and here in Donegal. He has acquired a unique set of skills gained for over these years as a mountaineer, rock climber and a marine engineer for too many years to mention.

He has explored the mountains and coastline of this county since 2007 resulting in a unique and in-depth knowledge of the geography and features of the area. finding and climbing over 50 previously unclimbed sea stacks including Tormore Island, Ireland's highest sea stack and Cnoc na Mara, the best sea stack rock climb on earth.

This has allowed him to create a collection of adventures and outdoor experiences, which coupled with his indepth knowledge of the geology of both the coastal and upland environments of Donegal, he has created a unique and compelling visitor experience for those seeking a new level of outdoor adventure.

Iain is also a fully qualified mountain instructor, an approved provider of National Governing Body awards with Mountaineering Ireland and is a registered and is a fully insured full member of the Association of Mountain Instructors (AMI).

He is experienced and qualified to take people safely on journeys of true adventure for those seeking an experience that will live orever in their happy memories. For those seeking the skills to explore safely on their own he will provide a dynamic learning experience in all aspects of hill walking, rock climbing, mountaineering and coastaleering in Republic of Ireland and the U.K.

On Tuesday evening he added adventure photographer to his list of credits when he snapped a couple of pictures as the sun sets between the feet of the Bristi sea stack at Crohy Head by Maghery in west Donegal.

Another view of Iain's unique photograph

"For a few days a year as the sun sets on the horizon it is possible to capture it between the feet of the Bristi Sea Stack. Yesterday, (Tuesday), at 4pm the planets aligned to allow an outrageous sunset with incredible light and white watered sea conditions. It's a very small window of opportunity as horizon needs to be cloud free, tide needs to be low and the sea reasonably calm," he said.

For more see https://uniqueascent.ie/bristi_stack_maghery