A fitting, poignant and emotional farewell to Lee Early who was laid to rest on Arranmore Island

The funeral Mass of Lee Early was poignant, fitting and emotional and the largest funeral Mass to be held on the island, according to those in attendance.

The late Mr Early, 26, from Fallagowan, died when the car he was in went into the sea shortly after 5am on Sunday in what is being described as a tragic accident.

'Crisp November morning'

Father Liam Boyle recalled how the sleep of those on the island had been interrupted on a ‘crisp November morning’ to be told the heartbreaking news that an islander had tragically died. The news ignited a huge outpouring of grief on the island.

Guardian Angel

He described Lee's friend as a guardian angel who had acted appropriately in immediately alerting the emergency services.

Lee was an integral part of the island community and this was reflected in his funeral Mass on Wednesday.

Among the gifts brought to the altar were a compass and the steering wheel of a boat. Lee's sister, Rachel, prayed for all the emergency services during the prayers of the faithful.

Island Ferries

The two island ferry boats came to the Church Strand and carried out a guard of honour from the sea. As Lee was being brought to his final resting place the boats which were circling the sea off the island - steamed towards the island and sounded their horns a number of times in a final fitting salute. A song floated across the waves from the seaborne crafts to those who stood in mourning. A member of the RNLI let off a flare at the graveside. A soft shower broke as mourners gathered at the graveside.

Representatives

Representatives from the Lifeboat stations across the country were in attendance. Coast Guard representatives from Dublin and other units were also in attendance. Representatives from many other services were also present. Members of the naval service docked at Aphort.

Priests

Father John Boyce celebrated the Mass. Father Liam Boyle delivered a fitting homily and also present in attendance were Fr Frances Ferry, Father Pat Ward, Father Brian Ó Fearraigh and Father John Joe Duffy.

Heartfelt Plea

Following the Funeral Mass, Lee's father, Jimmy Early profusely thanked all those who traveled to the island for the Funeral Mass. He said that he couldn't thank people enough for their support.

Fighting back tears, he asked all the young people who were gathered, to take care of themselves.