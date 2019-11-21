A 'significant spike' in requests for organ donation cards following father's plea that people should consider organ donation in time of tragedy

A plea from a father who urged families to consider organ donation in the event of tragedy following the death of his own daughter has resulted 'in a significant spike' of requests for donation cards from Donegal.

Aisling O'Connor, 21, tragically lost her life in a kayaking accident in Kerry at the begining of November.

The National Projects Manager for the Irish Kidney Association (IKA), Colm White, said that David O'Connor's highlighting of the issue has resulted in hundreds of people across the county requesting an organ donation card.

The Irish Kidney Association have confirmed that the number of people requesting organ donor cards following the tragic death of 21-year-old Ballyshannon woman Aisling O’Connor has shown a considerable increase.

Following her death, her father, David, indicated that her organs would be donated when he spoke to a Cork-based radio station and the story was picked up by other media.

It has now emerged that the gift of life given via the organ donations has prompted many people to ask for donor cards.

In a post on their Facebook page on November 8 The Irish Kidney Association highlighted the spike in requests for cards when they posted a picture of a mail bag packed with cards destined for destinations across the country.



The IKA post stated: "Just one of many bags of mail heading out this evening - hundreds of donor cards, a large percentage of which are heading to Donegal.

“We can only attribute the surge in requests to the news this week of Aisling O’Connor, whose final act was to give the gift of life to others. Her story has clearly touched many around the country.”

Mr O'Connor at the time said that a message, such as this one, let those who are waiting on an organ donor know that people think of them. “That alone is a powerful message,” he said.