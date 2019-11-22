Department of Justice plans to house 750 asylum seekers in Donegal and surrounding counties in coming years

Plans are underway to house nearly 5,500 asylum seekers in new direct provision centres across the country over the coming years.

Tender documents show the Department of Justice is seeking providers to operate centres in eight regions covering the 26 counties at a cost of more than €320 million, according to the Irish Times.

The tender documents show that in the Border region – Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo – the department is seeking to house at least 750 asylum seekers in new centres. The contract for these is valued at €46 million and would last for between two and four years.

Aidan O’Driscoll, the department’s secretary general, has said a programme of engagement will be carried out with communities as the locations of the centres are finalised.

It is understood that the department will begin analysing the bids for the contracts in the coming weeks.

Mideast Region

In the mideast region – Kildare, Wicklow, Meath and Louth – the department wants to find accommodation for a minimum of 1,256 asylum seekers, with a potential need for more depending on the numbers seeking international protection. The contract is valued at €65 million and would run for 24 months.

There are also plans to house 620 asylum seekers in direct provision centres in Dublin, with the contract due to run for five years.