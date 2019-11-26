Contact

An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny, is celebrating its 20th birthday

Shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

This Saturday, November 30, An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny, is celebrating its 20th birthday with a special gala concert presented by the Letterkenny Music and Drama Group.

The evening will kick off with a champagne reception with canapés at 7pm followed by a special gala concert at 8pm.

This wonderful show will be harking back to, and updating Magic of the Musicals, the first show performed in An Grianán in 1999.

Hear tunes from Wicked, The Greatest Showman, Our House, Grease, Sister Act, Hairspray, Legally Blonde and Les Miserables.

There will also be comedy sketches, Irish dancing, stand up comedy, modern dance and more from many of the performers who have graced An Grianán’s stage over the past 20 years.

Tickets for Saturday night's festivities are €25 and can be purchased from the box office on (074) 9120777 and online at angrianan.com

The show is also on Thursday and Friday, November 28 and 29 at 8pm when tickets will be €18/€15, and the concert and reception is on Saturday, November 30f rom 7pm and tickets are €25.

