Gardaí appeal for information after fire close to Donegal housing estate

Gardaí are probing a fire close to a Donegal housing estate.

Furniture on wasteland in the Killylastin area of Letterkenny was set alight out around 12.50pm on Sunday, November 24 close to the Windmill View estate.

The fire service attended the scene and extinguished the fire as there were fears of it spreading.

Gardaí say the particular area of wasteland has been an area in which antisocial behaviour has been reported previously.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are calling on anyone in the area who may have observed those responsible for lighting the fire to contact them on 074 9167100 or on the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.