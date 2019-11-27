The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

Contact
Letterkenny University Hospital
The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy this week with 125 people attending the ED in the last 24 hours.
Many of these patients are currently in the ED, awaiting a bed.
The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.
A statement from the hospital said: "We would like to apologise for the distress or inconvenience caused to patients or their families who are experiencing long wait times. We also acknowledge the difficult situation for our staff and thank them for their continued dedication and commitment to patient care."
People are being encouraged to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies.
