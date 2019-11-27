New survey shows that people in Donegal have further to travel to service-centres in comparison to other counties

A new report published by the Central Statistics Office shows that the people of Donegal have some distance to travel to service-centres in comparison to other counties.

The new report called ‘Measuring Distance to Everyday Services in Ireland’, which combines data from CSO, Ordnance Survey Ireland (OSi) and a range of service providers to show how close or how far away people live from common everyday facilities such as schools, hospitals, fire stations, public transport stops etc.

Commenting on the report, Dermot Corcoran, Statistician, said: “The results show that people in the counties of Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Leitrim and Roscommon had higher average distances to most everyday services when compared against other counties.

Around 1 million people throughout the State lived less than 500 metres from a pharmacy, representing one-fifth of the population.

Almost 28% of people in Ireland lived within 5km of an adult emergency department, while 5% of the population lived 50km or more away. However, 34% of people in Roscommon were more than 50km from an emergency department, followed by Donegal, 26%, Clare, 25% and Monaghan 22%.

There were 1.4 million in Ireland, 30% of the population, living 10km or more from a Garda station operating on a 24-hour basis. Galway County had the highest proportion of persons over 10km from a 24-hour garda station at 70%, followed by Leitrim, 64%, Donegal, 61% and Offaly, 59%.

Six out of ten people in Ireland lived within 2km of a post office, with wide differences across the country, from 29% in Roscommon to 97% in Dublin City. Just 70,000 people lived 10km or more from a post office.