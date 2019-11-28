IT issues at Bank of Ireland hits ATMs, website and app

Technical issues relating to the banking system at the Bank Of Ireland are impacting ATMs and stopping customers from logging into the Banking 365 website and app.

Bank of Ireland has confirmed it is experiencing some problems with some of its systems.

However, the bank says payments are being processed and debit and credit card point of sale transactions are still going through.

BOI continues to work on the system issues as a priority & a number of channels are currently out of service including BOI ATM, App, 365 & BOL. Debit cards accepted at non BOI ATMs & retail outlets. Credit cards working normally. Updates to follow. Apologies for this. November 28, 2019

"Bank of Ireland is aware that some channels are currently out of service. We are working to rectify this as soon as possible and will provide further updates as soon as they are available," the bank said in a statement.